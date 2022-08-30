Lifestyle

A few fashion tips for ladies with pear-shaped body

Pear-shaped body types have narrow shoulders, thick thighs and curvy hips.

If your hips and thighs are wider than your bust, and your legs are slightly muscular with a well-defined narrow waistline, then you have a pear-shaped body. This body type is curvy and beautiful. However, you will need to play down with your lower body and highlight your upper body to accentuate your figure. Here are some fashion tips for pear-shaped beauties.

Necklines Go for fitted clothes with wider and lower necklines

When buying a dress or top, pay attention to the fit and choose something that is tight around the waist so that it highlights your shoulders. Go for wider and lower necklines to broaden the shoulders and emphasize the bust. You can choose wide necklines like scoop, boat, square, or cowl necks. You can also buy bust-enhancing necklines like sweetheart necks or off-shoulder necks.

Sleeves Go for heavy and wide sleeves

Pear-shaped body types can opt for embellished, heavy, and wide-sleeved t-shirts and dresses to add some extra volume to the shoulders and create a proper balance. You can opt for styles like kimonos or bell sleeves that will add volume to your arms. You can also wear shirts that have scrunched or rolled sleeves to make your shoulders look wide.

Skirts Go for knee-length skirts

Knee-length skirts and dresses are one of the must-haves in your wardrobes if you have a pear-shaped body. Ditch tight-fitting skirts and go for ruffles along the bottom hem that will highlight your curvy bottom half. You can choose tulip dresses, A-line or Empire-line with a little gathering at the end. You can also go for pleated skirts with smaller narrow pleats.

Bright-colored tops Choose bright-colored printed tops and layer them up

Go for bright-colored and patterned tops, and t-shirts to draw attention to your upper body without focusing on your thighs and hips. Opt for bold colors and big eye-catching prints and embellishments to make your chest and shoulder appear a little broader. Also, layer your tops with blazers and cardigans to create an illusion of added size and body proportions.

Dark-colored jeans Go for dark colored jeans or trousers

Stay away from light and medium wash jeans and instead go for dark-colored denim that creates a slimming effect on your lower body. You can also go for pants and skirts in shades of olive green, black, gray, brown, and navy blue. You can buy regular-fit jeans with mid or high-waist or trousers with vertical stripes. However, you should avoid cigarette-style pants.