Health benefits of including jalapeno in your diet

Written by Sneha Das Nov 09, 2022, 12:43 pm 2 min read

These spicy peppers are great for weight loss

Jalapenos are spicy small chili peppers that are green or red in color and are commonly used in Mexican cuisine. Jalapenos are low in calories and packed with essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber. These spicy peppers are great for weight loss and also act as natural pain relievers. Here are five amazing health benefits of jalapenos that you must know about.

Promote weight loss

If you are trying to lose weight naturally, then including jalapenos in your diet can help you achieve your goal. Jalapenos increase fat burn and reduce your appetite which promotes weight loss. Active compounds like capsaicin and capsaicinoids found in jalapenos boost metabolism by five percent which helps shed those extra fats. Capsaicinoid supplements cut down overall calorie intake by 50%.

Prevent stomach ulcers

Stomach ulcers can occur due to high levels of stomach acids, stress, excess consumption of alcohol, smoking, etc. The capsaicin in jalapenos protects the stomach from developing ulcers. According to studies, it helps reduce stomach inflammation in people with H. pylori infection and also helps kill off the infection. It also reduces stomach damage caused by the overuse of alcohol and pain relievers.

Good for your heart health

The capsaicin in jalapenos helps reduce high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and high blood sugar levels which are responsible for causing heart diseases. Vitamins C and A, and the bioflavonoids in them also help dilate blood vessels and improve blood circulation. Eating five grams of jalapenos before a high-carb meal can help stabilize blood sugars and prevent large spikes that occur after meals.

Boosts your immunity

Packed with vitamin C, jalapenos can help stimulate your immune system and keep infections at bay. The antioxidants in them strengthen your body's natural defenses and boost your immunity by encouraging the production of white blood cells in your body. Vitamin C helps increase the production of collagen in the body and protects the body from harmful free radicals.

Helps fight cancer

The capsaicin in jalapenos has anti-cancer properties and can kill more than 40 types of cancer cells by attacking the mitochondria of the cell without harming the healthy and normal cells. Capsaicin prevents the growth and division of cancer cells, slows the formation of new blood vessels around cancer tumors, and prevents cancer from spreading to other parts of the body.