Happy Birthday Harshvardhan Kapoor! Revealing the actor's style secrets!

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 09, 2022, 10:45 am 2 min read

Kapoor is known for his quirky looks that are worth admiring

The Thar star turns 32 today! When it comes to some of the most incredibly stylish young talents in Bollywood, Harshvardhan Kapoor makes it to the list without a doubt. After all, the actor has often given us some major #fashiongoals with his vibrant dress sense. As he celebrates his birthday today, we are revealing the style secrets that make him look dapper.

Style diaries Kapoor says that he's a very moody dresser

The actor had revealed in an interview that his style is very specific to him, hence he does not generally love to follow trends. Additionally, he also shares that he's a very moody dresser when it comes to clothes. His innate fashion choices lead him to a host of unique pieces, spanning from casual clothes with quirky aesthetics to formal and classy suits.

Street affair The 'Mirzya' actor loves to showcase his street side

Kapoor thoroughly enjoys wearing streetwear, anyone who follows him on Instagram can make that out. The actor's wardrobe is filled with stylish ensembles that feature an explosion of colors and a range of unconventional designs. Additionally, the Bollywood heartthrob loves to mix and match clothes and experiment with his personal style which easily becomes the talk of the town.

A true sneakerhead Sneakers rock for the 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' actor

Kapoor's personal style is not just about comfy streetwear. He's also got an enviable collection of sneakers that make him look classy and stylish at all times. From basic pair of white converse shoes and the ones in black to sneakers with eccentric prints or with fluorescent colors, he's a true sneakerhead who owns a collection worth fancying!

Take note Must-haves in every man's wardrobe, according to Kapoor

Although Kapoor's wardrobe is replete with wearable art, he believes that there are three things that every man should have in his collection. The actor revealed that a black or white oversized t-shirt that fits one well in a way is something worth grabbing. He also said that a comfortable pair of shorts and good looking incredibly affordable shoes should be there too.