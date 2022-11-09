Happy Birthday Harshvardhan Kapoor! Revealing the actor's style secrets!
The Thar star turns 32 today! When it comes to some of the most incredibly stylish young talents in Bollywood, Harshvardhan Kapoor makes it to the list without a doubt. After all, the actor has often given us some major #fashiongoals with his vibrant dress sense. As he celebrates his birthday today, we are revealing the style secrets that make him look dapper.
The actor had revealed in an interview that his style is very specific to him, hence he does not generally love to follow trends. Additionally, he also shares that he's a very moody dresser when it comes to clothes. His innate fashion choices lead him to a host of unique pieces, spanning from casual clothes with quirky aesthetics to formal and classy suits.
Kapoor thoroughly enjoys wearing streetwear, anyone who follows him on Instagram can make that out. The actor's wardrobe is filled with stylish ensembles that feature an explosion of colors and a range of unconventional designs. Additionally, the Bollywood heartthrob loves to mix and match clothes and experiment with his personal style which easily becomes the talk of the town.
Kapoor's personal style is not just about comfy streetwear. He's also got an enviable collection of sneakers that make him look classy and stylish at all times. From basic pair of white converse shoes and the ones in black to sneakers with eccentric prints or with fluorescent colors, he's a true sneakerhead who owns a collection worth fancying!
Although Kapoor's wardrobe is replete with wearable art, he believes that there are three things that every man should have in his collection. The actor revealed that a black or white oversized t-shirt that fits one well in a way is something worth grabbing. He also said that a comfortable pair of shorts and good looking incredibly affordable shoes should be there too.