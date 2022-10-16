Lifestyle

How to invest in a quality pair of sneakers

Written by Lahari Basu Oct 16, 2022, 09:11 pm 3 min read

You don't need to be a sneakerhead to buy a quality pair of sneakers

Sports shoes hold a special place in our hearts. People often save up to buy a fancy pair of joggers but fail to maintain them. Buying a pair of quality sneakers is synonymous with caring for and maintaining them. Safdhar Adoor, business head of SteppinOut, and Abhishek Bardia, head of marketing at SoleSearch, guide you to buy and care for the perfect sneakers.

Authentic source Factors to consider before purchasing sneakers

Let us first begin with the factors you need to check and consider before buying a pair of sneakers. "The basic things to check are the authentic source, accurate boxing, and consistency in overall shoe design," says Adoor. Randomly hitting the "add to cart" button is not advisable, and neither is being blinded by a brand endorsement. Always check the pair in person.

Touch and feel How to tell if it's a good pair of sneakers

It can be quite challenging to distinguish a quality pair of sneakers from brand replicas. "You can spot cheaper material by the touch and feel of the main body, sole, stitch, and sometimes the chemical odor from low-quality glue," explains Bardia. "Double checking buckles and zips, and doing a 'rub test' to check for fading colors helps ensure it is a quality pair."

Comfortably snug Size and fitting

Besides the shoe quality, fitting is equally important. "Knowing your size and fit is the key to purchasing the right pair of sneakers. Even if you are sure of your size, your fit may differ from brand to brand and shoe to shoe. So it's important you know your size and fitting, go for a trial, and then explore options," explains Adoor.

Care and cleaning kits How long can a good pair of sneakers last?

Although sneakers last longer than regular footwear, you cannot possibly drag your feet in them for a decade. A good pair can last five to six years, but you must adhere to some basic maintenance. "Care and sneaker maintenance have come a long way, there are plenty of care and cleaning kits that can help you take care of your sneakers," says Adoor.

Comfort and preference The different types of sneakers one must own

If you are overwhelmed with options, choose to buy sneakers based on your purpose. "Most sneakers fit in largely three styles - highs, mids, and lows. Having one or multiple of each for a rotation is good. It all depends on your comfort and preference. You can also own sneakers based on your needs, for example, running, hiking, casualwear, dress-up, etc." says Bardia.