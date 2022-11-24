India

UAE bans entry of passengers with single name on passport

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 24, 2022, 12:56 pm 2 min read

The new guidelines of the UAE government have relaxed people holding a residence certificate of the country or employment visa

In a surprising decision, authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have said that people with a single name written on their passports are not allowed in the country. IndiGo airlines, a trade partner of UAE in India, said that they were informed about the decision to restrict certain passengers in an internal communique. The decision came into effect on Monday, November 21.

Why does this story matter?

The isolated decision by the UAE government is surprising, as it has neither justified nor given any explanation in this regard.

The startling move has the potential to hinder the travel of lakhs of Indians to the country, which has been a prime destination.

As per International Migrant Stock 2020, the Indian expatriate community is approx. 3.5 million in the UAE.

What does the statement say about new guidelines

The statement issued by IndiGo airlines said that the authorities in UAE have instructed them not to allow passengers with a single name on their passports to travel to the country. The statement citing instructions said, "Passengers with a single name on their passports traveling on tourist, visit, or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel."

Guidelines give respite to certain passengers with single name

The new guidelines of the UAE government have relaxed people holding a residence certificate of the country or employment visa. The carrier service in its statement said that "passengers with a single name on passports and in possession of a residence permit or employment visa shall be allowed to travel provided the same name is updated in the 'First Name' and 'Surname' columns."

Airline explains the new guideline of UAE government

As per the new guideline, any passport holder with a single name either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration.



Air India complying with this guideline has issued a circular.



Those passengers will be termed as inadmissible (INAD). pic.twitter.com/6Kjnbg5bPf — JetArena (@ArenaJet) November 23, 2022

Passengers seek intervention of authorities

Passengers with single names who are set to travel to the country, as they have got visas and booked tickets, are in dilemma. Several passengers have taken to social media to demand the intervention of the government in revoking the order. Given the guideline, people who want to get a refund for their air tickets complain that they are not given a full refund.

People set to travel to UAE appeal for intervention

@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar #UAE's overnight change in guidelines around Surname in Passport is so unfair. My wife doesn't have a Surname. We have all bookings, including visas, done since a month for Dubai and will be facing huge financial loss if cancelled.kind intervention needed — Karan Dua (@karandua1993) November 23, 2022