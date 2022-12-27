Lifestyle

5 genius ways to use a lip gloss

5 genius ways to use a lip gloss

Written by Sneha Das Dec 27, 2022, 11:26 am 2 min read

Lip glosses can be used in multiple ways in your beauty regime

Packed with instant lip-plumping powers, lip gloss makes your lips appear thicker and voluminous as it reflects and absorbs light. Available in both transparent and tinted shades, lip glosses keep your lips nourished and moisturized. However, apart from adding a lustrous shine to your lips, they also have other amazing and uncommon uses. Here are five genius ways to use lip gloss.

Can be used as a brow gel

Why invest in expensive brow gels when your lip gloss can serve the purpose? Lip glosses have a slightly thicker consistency and can be used to tame your eyebrows to create that on-trend feathery look. It will help hold your eyebrow in place and keep them conditioned and moisturized. You can use a clear lip gloss to achieve the desired look.

As a highlighter

You can instantly turn your shiny lip gloss into a gorgeous highlighter and look perfect in no time. Apply your lip gloss to the highest points of your face like the bridge of the nose, cheekbones, and brow bones to achieve that dewy fresh look. The smooth formulation of the lip gloss will also make it easy to blend.

Tame your frizz

Frizzy and unruly hair or split ends are never easy to get rid of and they can ruin your overall look. However, lip gloss can come to your rescue and help tame the frizz in no time. It can also help tame baby hair on your hairline. Rub some clear gloss on your palms and swipe on your hair for a neat look.

Use as a cream blush

If you have run out of your cream blush, then don't worry, your lip gloss can be used as a substitute to achieve a pinkish glow on your cheeks. It will add a nice shine to your cheeks and will keep them moisturized. Mix your pink gloss with a moisturizer and dab it on the apples of your cheeks for a flush of color.

Use as a glossy eyeshadow

Glossy eyeshadows are in trend among beauty enthusiasts and you can use your lip gloss to achieve this dewy and wet look without burning a hole in your pocket. Prime your eyelids, apply some rosy pink gloss and blend well. You can also use a clear gloss as an eye makeup primer to let your eyeshadow shade last longer.