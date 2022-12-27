Lifestyle

5 red flags in friendships to watch out for

Pay close attention to those who don't clap when you win

Friendship is one of the most beautiful human bonds, but it can also be hurtful. Almost everyone is wounded in friendship at some point in their lives, and these wounds are some of the most difficult to heal. If you are feeling exhausted being a "friend" to someone, you better watch out for these red flags of a toxic friendship before it's too late.

They are always critical of you

Being critical and doing friendly roasting are not equivalent. While the latter is a fun way to have mutual entertainment, criticizing or humiliating is a form of abuse. It's a huge red flag to watch out for in a "friend." Ideally, your friend should be your biggest supporter and an impartial critic. There should be a balance between critiquing and criticizing.

You feel drained after communicating with them

If a conversation with your friend makes you feel drained, the friendship is taking more than it is giving. One-sided friendships never yield any returns. You should be surrounded by friends who uplift you in your hard times. This subtle sign should be enough for you to ruminate over your friendship and take a call to call it quits.

They devalue your problems

We all require some external validation to feel better about ourselves, but instead of getting that, all we get to hear is that our problems are nothing compared to theirs. If your friend often engages in competitions with you on whose problem is bigger, steer clear of them. Instead, seek a friendship with someone who doesn't invalidate you and your feelings.

They don't respect your boundaries

It is your responsibility to clearly communicate your boundaries to your friends, but they should know when to stop as well. However, despite stating your boundaries to your friend, if they still consistently cross them, then that's a stumbling block in your relationship. This tells a lot about how much they respect you. Relationships without mutual respect are not healthy by any means.

You're walking on egg-shells around them

Your "friend" makes a scene out of every small incident involving you, and you end up defending yourself against their accusations leading to constant tension. Although it is wise to be mindful of what you utter to your friends, if this mindfulness comes from a fear of being accused or put down by them then that's a major red flag. It's time you leave.