The 4-day workweek might just be the new working trend

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a major shift in workplace trends over the last two years. Work from home, hybrid working, and remote working aren't alien concepts anymore. Adding to the list, the four-day workweek is fast catching up as the latest workplace trend across industries globally. With new labor codes, Indian employees may also get to enjoy four-day workweeks. Here's more to it.

In the UK, 100 companies signed up for four-day workweek

In November, a total of 100 UK companies with 2,600 employees signed up for a permanent four-day working week with no loss of salary payments to their employees. Atom Bank and Awin are the two biggest companies that have signed up for it.

What is four-day work week?

A four-day workweek is relatively a new concept, where full-time employees work four days a week as opposed to the customary five or six days. This concept, fast catching up with employers, was brought about majorly due to recent advancements in technology and a call for the well-being of employees. It is said to increase employee satisfaction, company commitment, and teamwork, and reduce stress.

AI is expected to disrupt every industry

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is significantly disrupting every aspect of every industry across the world. And it is expected that the newer advancements in AI will continue to disrupt how and when we work. It is speculated that in the near future, we are likely to see an increase in remote and more flexible work schedules.

Reducing working hours over centuries

While a four-day workweek may appear a radical idea, over the centuries we have gradually reduced the number of hours worked within a typical workweek. In the late 1990s, it was estimated that a full-time manufacturing employee worked an average of 100 hours a week. By the mid-20th century, manufacturing employees were required to work for only 40 hours a week.

The advantages of a four-day workweek

Better employee engagement - Employees are less likely to be stressed as they have plenty of time to rest and recover. Equal workforce - Female employees would be able to better juggle care and work commitments. Reduced carbon footprint - Reduced work days in a week means employees don't need to commute as much, thereby, contributing to reducing their carbon footprint.

Challenges of implementing four-day work week

Implementing a four-day workweek can be difficult as it requires the right support, technology, and workplace culture. Employees expected to work a maximum of 48 hours per week across four days might show decreased levels of productivity. This can also impact their engagement, work-life balance, and overall happiness. To achieve the desired results, a four-day workweek should ideally consist of standard nine-hour workdays.

What does research say?

A New Zealand-based company, Perpetual Guardian, conducted a trial study of a four-day workweek. The study found that the employees were maintaining the same productivity level and also showed improvements in job satisfaction, teamwork, work-life balance, and company loyalty. It also found that the world's most productive countries like Norway, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands, on average work around 28 hours a week.