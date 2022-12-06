Lifestyle

5 tips to overcome the fear of missing out (FOMO)

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 06, 2022, 06:57 pm 2 min read

Fear of missing out stems from a scarcity mindset

"There is so much I haven't done! There is so much I still want to do!" - If you often get these intrusive thoughts you may be struck with FOMO - fear of missing out. Constantly fearing missing out can suck all life force out of you and can drain you of energy. Follow these five tips to tame your fear of missing out.

Maintain a gratitude journal

One of the major causes of FOMO is when you do not completely appreciate what you have. When you start appreciating the privileges and possessions you have and being grateful for whoever you are, you take a step forward toward healing. Fear of missing out stems from a scarcity mindset. Maintaining a gratitude journal will help you become aware of your self-worth.

Do a digital detox

Your fear of missing out feeds on the constant updates about the lives of the people you follow on Instagram and other social media platforms. Turn your notification off, or better yet do a complete digital detox. Staying present in the moment can help you avoid experiencing FOMO. Take a break from your digital devices to reset your nervous system and habitual response.

Start focusing inwards

Focus on yourself and everything you have in your life. Get a sense of purpose in life, that will help you stay focused, and then you won't worry about what other people have been up to. Turning inwards and focusing on yourself will provide direction in your life. Having direction and clarity of path is necessary to overcome FOMO.

Celebrate achievements

The fear of missing out often worsens when things aren't going well in our lives or when our self-confidence is too low. Celebrate the things that you achieved the previous day, however small or big. Whatever we feed our mind, it grows. If you feed FOMO, it will grow. Similarly, if you feed your brain a life of abundance, it will take those signals.

Meet with people in person

Much of FOMO happens through engaging with people online. We don't know what's truly going on in their lives; all we see are their best moments. That makes us unhappy about ourselves and makes us doubt if we are living our best lives. The truth is, nobody's life is perfect, and so neither is yours. Meet people in person to get a reality check.