DIY remedies to extract pollutants and dirt from skin

Written by Lahari Basu Oct 24, 2022

A facial steam every week will detoxify your skin and leave it with a soft glow

The pollution level of your city can determine your skin health, which is why when you come back from a trip to the mountains your skin looks better. Pollutants lead to clogged pores, acne, blemishes, and dull and lifeless-looking skin. Ms. Arthi Raguram, Founder of Deyga Organics, suggests some DIY remedies to effectively pull out pollutants to get healthy and glowing skin.

Excellent cleanser Coffee and yogurt scrub

Exfoliation is the key to having clear skin and unclogged pores. Coffee is an excellent ingredient that deeply cleanses the pores and helps brighten up the skin elegantly. Adding yogurt to ground coffee will ensure your skin does not lose moisture during the exfoliation process. Gently massage this mixture on your skin for three to four minutes and rinse off with cool water.

Soft glow Multani mitti face pack

Clay masks are famous for pulling out the gunk from your face and leaving it with a soft glow. Multani mitti or Fuller's earth cleanses the skin and removes sweat, dirt, and excess oil from the face. Mix two tablespoons of Multani mitti with two tablespoons of rose water and apply it three times a week for best results.

Unclog pores Take a facial steam

Facial steam works wonders in unclogging pores and detoxifying your skin from all harmful pollutants. Pour boiling hot water into a large pot, and add essential oils if you want. Drape a towel over your head and the pot, and hold your face above the water. Alternatively, you can dampen your towel in hot water and cover your entire face with it.

Homemade exfoliator Lemon and baking soda

Baking soda acts as an excellent cleanser and exfoliator. Lemon's citric qualities act as a brightening agent for the skin which removes dirt and also fades away scars and dark spots. Mix a teaspoon of baking soda with a few drops of lemon juice. Gently exfoliate the skin with this mixture and follow it up with a soothing moisturizer or aloe vera gel.

Homemade sheet mask Egg sheet mask

Make your own sheet mask at home using readily available ingredients. Eggs help remove dirt and impurities from the skin. They also firm up and give a youthful glow to your skin. Mix one teaspoon of honey with one egg white and apply a layer of this concoction on your skin. Leave it for 15 minutes and then peel off the mask.