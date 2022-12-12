Lifestyle

5 health benefits of kimchi you should know

5 health benefits of kimchi you should know

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 12, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Kimchi is delicious and wholesome at the same time

Kimchi is the national food of South Korea and is a spicy pickled dish that tastes scrummy. It is traditionally made using lots of cabbage, scallions, and radishes, that are seasoned with garlic, ginger, chili pepper, and fish sauce. Crunchy and flavorful, it is loaded with a lot of health benefits that easily make it a dish that scores high on flavor and nutrition.

Can improve digestive health

Kimchi is a fermented food item, which makes it a great source of probiotics. Probiotics, as we know, are good for gut health and help one maintain a smooth digestion process. It is packed with good bacteria that keep your intestines strong and active at all times. Fermented foods like kimchi can help you steer clear of irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, and gas.

May improve heart health

Besides improving digestion, probiotics are also good for promoting heart health. Not just that, probiotics have also shown efficacy in lowering cholesterol levels and inflammation in the body, which are two big factors in many heart-related ailments. Various studies reveal that kimchi can reduce the chances of suffering from atherosclerosis, all thanks to its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cholesterol-lowering properties.

May boost immunity

Kimchi has a decent amount of good bacteria called Lactobacillus, which is known to boost immunity. Various studies have concluded this bacteria's immunity-enhancing effects, which make kimchi a preferred food to stay healthy. As per a study conducted on mice, those that were injected with Lactobacillus had lower levels of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF alpha), an inflammatory marker.

Can slow down aging

One of the most-loved and important health benefits of kimchi is that it delays aging, as backed by science. In a study, the human cells that were treated with kimchi showcased increased viability and also extended their life span regardless of their age. In addition to this, the veggies and seasonings in it act as powerful antioxidants and inhibit skin aging.

May aid in weight loss

As kimchi is fermented, it contains fewer calories, helping you lose weight naturally. As per a four-week study conducted, 22 overweight people who ate kimchi experienced a reduction in their body mass index (BMI) and overall body fat. In addition to this, kimchi also decreased their blood sugar levels. Furthermore, it is packed with fiber that enhances its weight loss effects.