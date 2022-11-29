Lifestyle

Scientific reasons behind some popular Indian traditions

Indian traditions and customs are based on simple logic and facts

While several Indian traditions were considered superstitions, with the advent of science we are now able to explain their significance. Our traditions and customs are based on simple logic and facts. Go ahead and embrace them. We asked an expert on the topic, Sagar Chandola, Holistic Healthcare Netroots to explain the scientific reason behind some of our traditions.

Sitting on the floor and eating

There is a slight movement in your body when you sit on the floor to eat. You move forward to eat and then back to the original posture; this repeated movement activates the abdominal muscles. This increases the secretion of stomach acids and makes it easier to digest food. On the contrary, standing and eating can lead to discomfort from bloating, cramps, and gas.

Cooking in earthenware

The benefits of cooking in earthenware are many. It retains the oil and gives moisture to food, so the food becomes tastier without adding any extra fat. In clay pots, heat is distributed evenly and the food absorbs micronutrients like calcium, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, and sulfur. These micronutrients holistically improve your energy level and provide solutions to lethargy.

Fasting

Fasting has been linked to several health benefits. It improves blood pressure, aids in weight loss, and decreases inflammation in the stomach among other benefits. Fasting also helps in removing several toxins from the body. Regular cleansing of toxic materials keeps one healthy. By fasting, the digestive organs get rest and all body mechanisms are cleansed and corrected.

Making rangoli with rice flour

Although this might seem like an innocuous activity, it has great meaning and reverence. Rangoli signified that you were alive and kicking inside. It is a great way to connect with nature - Mata Pruthvi Putroha Prutithvya (Earth is my mother and I am her child). While making rangoli, the posture you form strengthens the backbone and gives the waist and hip good exercise.

Ear piercing

It is believed that piercing ears helps in brain development and reproductive health. Piercing activates the meridian point in the ear lobes which connects the right and the left hemispheres of the brain. Thus, piercing the ear lobes stimulates the surrounding nerve areas. This sends a flow of energy through the body which helps regulate the body's functions and internal organs.