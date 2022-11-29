Lifestyle

Check out the health benefits of camachile, a lesser-known fruit

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 29, 2022, 10:36 am 2 min read

Camachile is nutritious and delicious

Also called Manila tamarind, camachile is a fruit that offers a broad spectrum of health benefits. It is known for its sweet and tart pulp, which can be eaten just as such or as an ingredient in salads, lemonades, chutneys, or fruit juices. This fruit is rich in dietary fiber, protein, and water, which makes it an excellent option for health freaks.

May help in weight loss

If you want to shed those extra kilos naturally, camachile can help you do so. This fruit is loaded with dietary fiber and saponins that helps ease digestion and lose weight. As per a study, saponins which are bitter-tasting plant-derived organic chemicals can reduce weight in people to about 20% to 30% in both normal and fat-rich diets.

May treat gut-related problems

Traditionally, camachile has been used to treat various intestinal problems for ages. Packed with strong antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidative properties, it helps you fight off pathogens including E.coli and Shigella, which are harmful to the intestines. In addition to this, this lesser-known fruit has oleanolic acid in its seeds which is helpful in maintaining intestinal functions.

May boost immunity

Camachile is one fruit that is abundant with a mixed bag of nutrients. To name a few, it is rich in vitamin C, tannins, and flavonoids, all of which are powerful antioxidants. Together, they form an effective defense mechanism and help you fight off infections caused by foreign pathogens. Various studies have shown that camachile is helpful in treating colds, fevers, and other conditions.

May manage diabetes

Manila tamarind is known for its anti-diabetic properties, which makes it a suitable fruit to add to your daily diet. Its bark features an abundance of phytochemicals including proteins, saponins, tannins, flavonoids, and alkaloids, that help in lowering the cholesterol levels in the body. Research reveals that a dose of 200-400 mg/kg body weight can prevent diabetes by lowering cholesterol and controlling glucose levels.

May treat cancer

Also called jungle jalebi in India, camachile features nutrients that have potent anti-cancer properties. As per research, the leaves of this fruit have agents that were significant in reducing human breast cancer cells, without messing up the other cells in the body. Additionally, this fruit is also packed with thiamine or vitamin B1, which is known to prevent the growth of tumors.