Happy birthday, Fawad Khan! Revealing the actor's journey with diabetes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 29, 2022, 05:05 am 2 min read

Despite suffering from diabetes, Khan has never skipped being fit a single day

The Kapoor and Sons actor marks his 41st birthday today! Whether it's his acting skills, that blush-inducing smile, or his fit physique, Fawad Khan has gone places and ruled hearts with each onscreen appearance big or small. Despite struggling with type-1 diabetes, the actor has left no stone unturned in staying alive and kicking. On his birthday, let's check out the star's fitness secrets.

Khan was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 17

Not many might know but Khan was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes when he was only 17. He associated this incurable disease with his habit of smoking. Since then, there was no looking back for him as he started maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle. In fact, he keeps a wireless pump with him that keeps a check on his calorie consumption.

The actor was hospitalized after his kidneys 'shut down'

Reports reveal that the actor had to put on weight for his role in The Legend of Maula Jatt. He was told to walk less, eliminate stress, and put in insane hours to shoot, all of which totally backfired as he landed in a hospital. During an interview, the Pakistani superstar revealed that fitness transformations may take a huge toll on one's health.

It's boring to appear the same in all films: Khan

Khan may not be the one with a beefy appeal but he does love to play around with his looks. During an interview, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor revealed that he wants to experiment with his appearance as he finds it boring to look the same in all movies. The actor looks brawny in his latest release The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Lemon water is his morning ritual

Khan starts his day with a glass of lukewarm water mixed with lemon as it helps him cleanse his system. In addition to this, for his breakfast, he prefers eggs and cereal. Since the actor is a vegetarian by choice (eggitarian much!), he loves to gorge on freshly cooked vegetables with chapati for lunch. He makes sure he eats something light for dinner.