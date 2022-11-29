Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Tanuj Virwani! Revealing the OTT star's fitness secrets

Tanuj Virwani is as fit as a fiddle

The Purani Jeans actor turns 36 today. From playing a top cricketer in Inside Edge to an ex-mayor in Cartel, Tanuj Virwani is one name admired for his exceptional onscreen performance. Not just that, the OTT king also garners love and attention for his ripped physique, making him among the fittest talents in Bollywood. On his birthday, let's check out what keeps him fit.

Virwani is quite disciplined when it comes to his fitness

During an interview, Virwani revealed that he's very disciplined and committed to his fitness routine. He focuses on each and every muscle of his body during training. In fact, he works on different body parts every day which gives him the chance to recover and keep his workout sessions more interesting. Usually, he indulges in weight training and cardio exercises.

The 'One Night Stand' actor ensures he exercises during travel

Most of us usually skip our fitness regimen while traveling. However, such hasn't ever been the case for Virwani. In an interview, the heartthrob shared that he walks and cycles a lot when he's traveling or shooting outdoors. This also helps him explore the destination on foot. He says that one should balance out what they eat and how much they exert themselves.

It's always the mind over matter for the 'Poison' star

To prep for his role as Vayu Raghvan in Inside Edge the actor once revealed that he tried to follow veganism like Virat Kohli. The actor wanted to look fit as a fiddle to play the role of a cricketer but faced many challenges while following the lifestyle. Gradually, he mentally conditioned himself into believing that if Kohli can do it, so can he.

He doesn't advocate crash diets and emphasizes proper sleep

In this age of instant fitness and gratification, Virwani doesn't recommend crash diets and encourages people to give up on vices. Instead, he says that one should focus on proper sleep and good nutrition in order to stay fit. Additionally, he suggests savoring a lot of fruits and veggies, skipping supplements, and setting realistic fitness goals to achieve them.

The Bollywood hunk follows a low-carb, no-preservative diet

Coming to Virwani's diet plan, the actor follows a strict low-carb diet to stay in shape. His meals usually include a host of vegetables, egg whites, and a good amount of protein. Additionally, he skips spicy food and offerings rich in artificial sweeteners and preservatives as they aren't good for health. Chaat, mutton biryani, and steak burger are his favorite cheat meal foods.