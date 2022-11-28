Lifestyle

5 ways to make your forehead look smaller

These makeup trips will make your big forehead look smaller and narrower

Having a big forehead can be a problem for many as it can make your face look bigger than it is and bring more attention to your forehead. However, makeup and hair styling tips can create an illusion and make your forehead appear narrower and smaller and make you less uncomfortable around people. Here are five ways to make your forehead appear smaller.

Use the foundation trick

If you want your forehead to appear smaller, then stop applying foundation to your hairline. This will help create a natural shadow on your hairline and an illusion of your hairline beginning lower than it originally does. Another thing you can do is apply a dark shade foundation along the temples and hairline to make your forehead appear smaller and your face more chiseled.

Go for bold and dark eyebrows

Well-done eyebrows can make your face appear younger and thinner and enhance your overall facial structure. Well-shaped, bold, and dark eyebrows will draw attention away from your forehead and make your face appear smaller. Do not overdraw your eyebrows and make sure that the arch of your eyebrow is high to create an illusion of more space between the brow bone and the eye.

The right hint of blush

A bright and rosy flush of color on your cheeks can divert attention from your large forehead and highlight your features. Apply peach or rosy-colored blush along the apples of your cheeks and blend upwards to create a lifting effect. Complete your look by swiping some shimmery highlighter on the upper cheekbones and the bridge of your nose to make your forehead seem smaller.

Go for bright lips

Bright and bold lipstick can lift up your face and draw away attention from your broad forehead in just a few seconds. Apply bright red, pink, or coral lipstick to make your lips pop and draw attention toward them. However, make sure that your overall makeup is subtle, light, and simple to allow your lips to do all the talking (pun intended!).

Use a bronzer

A bronzer can instantly make your forehead look smaller and make your face look more chiseled and structured. Make sure the bronzer has a matte finish and is at least three shades darker than your original skin tone to get promising results. Apply the bronzer around the hairline and temples and blend it well using a tapered brush to create a stronger bone structure.