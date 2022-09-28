Lifestyle

5 beauty trends we love from London Fashion Week

Written by Sneha Das Sep 28, 2022

The London Fashion Week was held from September 16 to September 20, 2022.

Top on every fashionista's bucket list, the iconic London Fashion Week wrapped up just a week ago. From an all-black opening look to models paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the five-day mega event was a whirlwind of shows offering a diverse collection. Brimming over with exciting new designs, the show shared glimpses of the upcoming session of Spring-Summer 2023 beauty trends.

Fuller-looking brows Brow lamination

The hot new treatment of brow lamination involves straightening and lifting the eyebrow hair using a chemical solution that allows the hair to have more flexibility to be cast into your desired shape. It gives fuller-looking brows a long-lasting shape. Popular makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench used a brow laminator and a mini comb to style the models' brows into different shapes to striking effect.

Bedazzled eyes Embellished disco eyes

If you are ready to go dramatic with your eyes, then opt for the embellished disco eyes trend which was seen at Halpern's Spring 2023 show. According to makeup artist Lynsey Alexander, vivid eyeliners were encrusted in sequins to create an upbeat and vibrant look. The overall makeup should be kept minimal to let the sparkle do all the talking.

Color pop Color flash

While bare and minimum is the trend to go for this springtime, it is also about applying some vibrant colors to the areas where it's due. Have fun with any shade of the rainbow and add a pop of color to your overall look. You can try tangerine and fuchsia eye shadows with pastel shades on the waterline, or try a berry-bitten lip.

Healthy gorgeous hair Shiny and glossy hair

The street style set on the London Fashion Week showcased various unique hair looks. However, the main aim was to focus on "healthy gorgeous hair" and enhance the hair texture of each individual. Celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight said that he used a biodegradable hair spray to reduce excess oil from the hairline and then used a serum to add shine, shape, and definition.

Healthy skin Healthy and luminous skin

This year's London Fashion Week was all about flaunting healthy and dewy skin on the models. Skin-boosting massages like multi-masking and lymphatic drainage massage were used to make their skin radiant, hydrated, and plump. Alexander used translucent textures on the models' skin to increase dimension and shine. Glossy blushers were used on cheeks, lips, and eyes for a healthy, and luxurious glow.