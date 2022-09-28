Lifestyle

Meet the world's 'oldest living siblings' as per Guinness

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 28, 2022, 04:09 pm 3 min read

For these sisters, age is no bar for setting a record.

Aging is not about fine lines, but about fine wines when it's celebrated. And when we think of growing old, all we want is to have our siblings on this journey through the good, bad, and the ugly, just like this quartet from Wisconsin, who broke all records. Four sisters with a combined age of 389 years have earned a Guinness World Record!

The awardees Let's meet the four oldest living sisters in the world

Arlowene Johnson Overskei, Marcene Johnson Scully, Doris Johnson Gaudineer, and Jewell Johnson Beck have together broken the Guinness World Record for being the oldest living siblings. They are 101, 99, 96, and 93 years old respectively, with a combined age of 389 years. The title was awarded when their combined age of 389 years and 197 days was verified in August 2022.

Sibling goals Despite staying away from each other they had annual reunions

The Johnson sisters, all of whom were born in Rutland, like to be known as the quartet that loves singing. Residing in different parts of the US could not keep them and their love for each other apart as they had their mini-reunions every summer. Today, they keep in touch through phone calls. They share a common love for lefse, a traditional flatbread.

Life and togetherness "We are still living, and that's something to celebrate"

The quartet of Johnson sisters earned the Guinness World Records title after they outlived the siblings of the Goebel family. The latter's record was verified earlier this year with a combined age of 383 years. When asked what motivated them to apply to the Guinness World Records for this recognition, Gaudineer said "We're still living and that's something to celebrate."

Aging well The world's oldest living person is currently 118 years old

As per Guinness World Records, the oldest living person is Lucile Randon from France who is 118 years and 73 days old. She's the record holder for the 'oldest person living (female)' title. The oldest living man is Juan Vicente Pérez Mora from Venezuela who is 113 years and 124 days old. Jeanne Calment was the oldest person ever to live till 122.

Age no bar Age-related world records held by Indians

Mann Kaur, who passed away last year, was a 101-year-old athlete who broke Guinness World Record for javelin. She also became the oldest female who won a gold medal for completing a 100-meter race in 74 seconds! Rahim Khan from Rajasthan claimed to have lived until 138 years. Although the claim is disputed, he holds the Guinness World record for the Longest retirement pension!