5 natural and homemade hair spa treatments

Hair spa rejuvenates your hair and makes it soft, smooth and shiny.

A good hair spa profoundly cleanses and massages your mane, making it healthy, shiny, and soft. It strengthens your hair roots and follicles and tackles hair problems like dandruff, hair fall, dryness, itchiness, etc. However, if you do not want to opt for expensive hair spa sessions at salons, then you can try them at home with these natural DIY hair spa treatments.

Treatment 1 Avocado and honey hair spa treatment

Packed with omega-3 fatty acids and vital amino acids, avocado moisturizes and nourishes your hair, making it soft. Mix mashed avocado with honey and massage it onto your hair. Dip a cotton towel in hot water, squeeze out excess water and wrap it around your head. Steam your hair for 10 minutes. Wait for 20 minutes more and wash off with a sulfate-free shampoo.

Treatment 2 Banana hair spa treatment

Packed with vitamins, potassium, and natural oils, bananas work great for dry and damaged hair. They also contain silica that improves your hair texture. Steam your hair for 10 minutes by wrapping your head with a warm towel. Mix together mashed banana and olive oil and apply the mixture to your hair. Wait for 30 minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

Treatment 3 Milk and honey hair spa treatment

Packed with proteins, milk nourishes and moisturizes your hair while honey helps to add shine and luster to your mane. Steam your hair for about 10-15 minutes. Mix together honey and raw milk and apply the mixture to your hair. Let it sit for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with lukewarm water and a mild, sulfate-free shampoo.

Treatment 4 Aloe vera and lemon juice hair spa treatment

An excellent remedy for oily hair, this aloe vera, and lemon juice spa treatment reduces hair fall, promotes hair growth, cleanses your scalp, and tackles dandruff. Steam your hair for 10-15 minutes. Mix together fresh aloe vera gel and lemon juice and massage this mixture onto your hair. Wait for 15-20 minutes before washing it off with a sulfate-free shampoo and cool water.

Treatment 5 Cucumber hair spa treatment

This cucumber hair spa treatment cools and calms down your scalp. Packed with silicon and sulfur, cucumber nourishes dry hair and soothes irritated and itchy scalp. This hair spa treatment promotes hair growth. Steam your hair for about 10 minutes. Blend together chopped cucumber and olive oil and apply it to your hair. Wait for 15 minutes before washing it off with mild shampoo.