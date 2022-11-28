Lifestyle

5 comfort food recipes from Northeast India

Written by Sneha Das Nov 28, 2022, 08:32 pm 2 min read

These recipes are warm, comforting and nourishing

One of the less explored regions in India, the Northeast will not only mesmerize you with its spectacular tourism, and picturesque surrounding but also with its unique and diverse cuisine. Northeastern food usually has strong flavors and is healthy and aromatic. From thukpa and momos to pitha and jadoh, these dishes are warm and nourishing. Here are five Northeastern comfort food recipes.

Pukhlein

Mix together sugar and water in a bowl until smooth and thick. Next, sieve the mixture. Slowly cook this mixture in a pan and carefully stir in rice flour. Mix well until a batter-like consistency is formed. Add a spoonful of the batter to an oil-greased pan and fry until golden brown. Transfer the fried balls to an absorbing paper and serve.

Daineiiong

Dry roast sesame seeds in a pan for two minutes and allow it to cool. Grind it into a coarse powder. Cook brown masoor dal and toor dal by adding water for up to three whistles in a pressure cooker. Mash the dal well. Saute ginger-garlic paste in oil. Add cooked dal, paprika, salt, and powdered sesame seeds, mix well and simmer. Serve hot.

Kangshoi

Add onions, dry meat, chili, dry fish, tomatoes, and potatoes into a pot. Add water, salt, and mustard oil, and let the mixture boil for 10 minutes. Add ginger and garlic and cook for five minutes or until the potato is cooked. Next, mash the potatoes. Add spinach and let it boil for two-three minutes. Serve hot with rice.

Bhanguai

Made with gobindobhog rice, this flavorful sticky rice dish from Tripura is soulful and comforting. Wash gobindobhog rice well and dry them in the sun. Once dried, mix it with ghee, julienne-cut onions, salt, and ginger. Make a cone shape with a banana leaf, pour the rice and tightly tie the leaf. Boil the cones in water for an hour and serve hot.

Til Pitha

Soak sticky rice in water for three-four hours. Drain the water and blend the rice until smooth. Mix together date palm jaggery powder, roasted black sesame seeds, fennel seeds, and dried desiccated coconut for the stuffing. Spread the rice flour batter like a thick pancake in a tawa. Add the stuffing and roll the pitha. Transfer to a plate and serve immediately.