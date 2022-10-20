Lifestyle

Happy birthday Nargis Fakhri! Check out the actor's fitness secrets

Happy birthday Nargis Fakhri! Check out the actor's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Oct 20, 2022, 06:20 am 2 min read

Nargis Fakhri is known for her fit and fab body

Model-turned-actor Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut in 2011 opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the romantic drama Rockstar. Known for her fit and fab body, Fakhri is dedicated to her workout routine and practices diverse movement techniques to stay active and healthy. She also follows a healthy and balanced diet plan to maintain a healthy weight. Here's revealing the diva's fitness secrets on her birthday.

Exercise forms Fakhri includes different exercise forms in her workout routine

Fakhri's workout routine includes different exercise forms like strength training, Pilates, and cardio. She posts workout videos on her Instagram quite often where she is seen lifting weights and running around cities across the world. She also practices boxing to boost full-body strength and improve her balance. An ardent lover of dance since childhood, Fakhri manages to practice dancing during her leisure.

Outdoor sports The 'Main Tera Hero' actor loves indulging in outdoor sports

The actor also does yoga every day after a brisk walk. She practices stretching and meditation to improve her body and mind balance. Fakhri is a lover of outdoor sports and enjoys playing tennis and volleyball. "I prefer outdoor activities over the gym any day," she had said in an interview. She also manages to practice CrossFit, Zumba, and swimming to stay fit.

Calorie intake Fakhri uses an app to calculate her calorie intake

Fakri is very strict about her diet. She uses a special app to calculate her calorie intake to realize what she is adding to her body. "On the days I can't work out, I make sure to watch what I eat," she had said in an interview. She also cheats once a week when she indulges in chocolates, which are her favorite.

Diet Here's what the 'Madras Cafe' star's diet plan looks like

For her 2014 film Main Tera Hero, Fakhri went on a juice detox and lost three kilograms in six days. She avoids processed foods, sugar, and aerated drinks. For breakfast, Fakhri has boiled eggs. Lunch comprises vegetable soup with salad or salmon with salad or a chicken sandwich. For dinner, she has Melba toast or quinoa mixed with vegetables or sardines with onions.