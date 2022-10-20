Lifestyle

Stay productive by reading these 5 books on time management

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 20, 2022, 02:35 am 3 min read

Learn time management one page at a time with these books

Let's help you manage your time better! In this age of cut-throat competition and the zeal of doing everything on time, procrastination is a pet peeve we all want to do away with. So to help you chase that away, here's a list of books on time management that can guide you to use your days better, stay productive, and achieve your tasks.

Stress-free productivity 'Getting Things Done' by David Allen

Written by David Allen, this book is a guide on how you can pursue productivity stress-free. "The sense of anxiety and guilt doesn't come from having too much to do; it's the automatic result of breaking agreements with yourself," reads a beautiful excerpt from this book. Additionally, the author introduces you to a system called 'mind sweep' to organize work and life.

Make a routine '168 Hours: You Have More Time Than You Think'

Written by Laura Vanderkam, this book argues that we have more than 168 hours in a week. It shares the art of rearranging your schedules, the satisfaction of dropping unfulfilling jobs, and the importance of attending to unavoidable chores. "When you focus on what you do best, on what brings you the most satisfaction, there is plenty of space for everything," writes Vanderkam.

Logical 'Eat That Frog!' by Brian Tracy

This book is quite straightforward when it comes to helping you realize that you can't do everything that you write on your 'to-do' list. The author tells that the most successful people make logical targets and execute their tasks strategically in order to achieve them. What's more? The book contains 21 doable and practical measures that help you manage your time better.

Tick that off 'The Checklist Manifesto' by Atul Gawande

If you have ever been advised to make checklists for the tasks you intend to accomplish, this book by Atul Gawande will restore that for you. This book shares the power of maintaining checklists as well as the techniques to handle them efficiently. Additionally, Gawande shares an exhaustive set of examples that highlight the advantages and outcomes of making a checklist.

Prioritize 'The 80/20 Principle' by Richard Koch

This time management book written by Richard Koch shares that 80% of results come from just 20% of the workload. The book revolves around the idea that one should give priority to the top activities that generate the most value and outcome. And to back that, the author has shared a host of studies, research, and histories. Check out more such book recommendations.