Lifestyle

5 vegetable halwa recipes for winter

5 vegetable halwa recipes for winter

Written by Sneha Das Nov 29, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

These halwa recipes are nutritious and healthy

Winter is incomplete without fresh and crunchy green vegetables that will take care of your overall health and boost your immune system. Halwas are a classic winter dessert and we Indians have managed to create various fusion versions of the dish. From fruits to vegetables, halwas taste good with any ingredient. Here are five vegetable halwa recipes to try during the winter season.

Gajar ka halwa

One of the most popular vegetable halwa recipes during winter, gajar ka halwa is believed to have originated in Punjab. Peel and grate carrots. Add them to a ghee-greased pan and cook for six-eight minutes while stirring occasionally. Add sugar, mix well and cook for two minutes. Add mawa, and cardamom powder, mix well and cook. Garnish with almonds and serve warm.

Beetroot halwa

Peel and grate some beetroot. Cut almonds into thin strips. Fry them with cashews in a ghee pan and keep them aside. Fry grated beetroot in a ghee-greased pan. Add milk and cook well until it becomes soft. Add sugar, and khoya and cook again. Add cardamom powder and more ghee and cook well. Garnish with almonds and cashews and serve warm.

Lauki ka halwa

This Punjabi dessert is a must-have during winter. Add a grated bottle gourd to a ghee-greased kadhai and saute for two-three minutes. Add milk and sugar and cook for four-five minutes until the bottle gourd becomes soft. Add grated khoya, mix well and cook for another two minutes while stirring occasionally. Garnish with chironji seeds, refrigerate for one hour and serve chilled.

Matar halwa

Made with green peas, this halwa is highly nutritious. Steam some green peas and make a coarse paste out of them. Saute almonds and cashews in some ghee. Add green peas paste and cook well. Then add sugar and mix well. Add khoya and cardamom powder, mix, and cook well. Garnish with cashews, almonds, and raisins and mix for two-three minutes. Serve warm.

Potato halwa

Usually made during Navratri, this dessert is quite popular in Uttar Pradesh. Boil potatoes and mash them well. Add the mashed potatoes to a ghee-greased pan and roast them for two minutes. Add milk, sugar, and raisins, mix well and cook for another eight-10 minutes while stirring occasionally. Add cardamom powder and stir well. Garnish with flaked almonds and cashews and serve warm.