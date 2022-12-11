Lifestyle

5 ways to ward off the evil eye

Dec 11, 2022

An evil eye can spread negativity around your house

The evil eye is believed to be a curse that affects one's happiness and success due to another person's jealousy. Whether you believe in it or not, you cannot ignore the fact that it has existed since time immemorial. If you've felt clueless about a drastic downfall in life, you may have been a victim. Here are five ways to repel the evil eye.

Use the wax method

People in Ukraine use the wax method if they detect that an adult or child has been cast an evil eye. You can take some holy water in a bowl and drip some hot wax into it from a candle. It is believed that if the wax sputters or sticks to the side, then the person has been affected by the evil eye.

Hang a six-sided mirror on the front door

A popular method in China to repel the evil eye, hanging a six-sided mirror on the front door or front window can reflect back bad energy and create a positive vibe around the house while protecting the home. It also helps ward off evil spirits as they would see their reflection and flee the spot. This method is also used in India.

Lime therapy

Lemons have been used since ancient times to ward off the evil eye. You can take this popular kitchen ingredient and run it all over the body of the person from head to toe thrice in a circular motion. Next, cut the lemon in half and throw it outside the house. Alternatively, you can also hang lemons and chilies at your house entrance.

Spice therapy

According to religious beliefs, this spice therapy will not only ward off evil energies but will also absorb negativity and spread positivity. Put nine dried red chilies, salt, and some black mustard seeds on a piece of paper and move it around the person from head to toe seven times. Burn it before disposing of it. The rising smoke signifies an evil eye.

Place an aak plant in your house

One of the favorite plants of Lord Shiva, the aak plant is considered sacred and auspicious as per religious beliefs and astrology and helps ward off an evil eye. It spreads positivity around your house and brings in good luck. You can place it in front of your house to remove negative energy and fill your house with divine blessings.