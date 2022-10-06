Lifestyle

We swear by these unique kitchen hacks, you will too

Written by Sneha Das Oct 06, 2022, 06:23 pm 3 min read

These kitchen hacks will make your life easier

Social media is full of unique kitchen hacks that are not only creative and aesthetic but sometimes also quite bizarre. Recently, an egg-peeling video caught the attention of internet users where a social media influencer named Max Klymenko was seen peeling an egg by blowing air from his mouth. The hilarious video was reposted by YouTube on their official, verified Instagram page.

Viral video The viral video received around 13,000 likes

In the video, Klymenko makes a large hole at the bottom of a hard-boiled egg and a small one at the other. He blows air into the small hole and the boiled egg comes out of the eggshell from the other end. Originally, the video was posted by Klymenko on February 8. YouTube's Insta post garnered over 13,000 likes and numerous comments from users.

Information Want to know some more interesting kitchen hacks?

If the egg hack piqued your interest in kitchen hacks, check out some more unique hacks to speed up your cooking time and spare all the exhausting energy spent on the little annoying tasks.

Skin removal Skinning a kiwi using a spoon

This cool hack is one of the easiest, fastest, and most convenient ways to remove the skin of a ripe kiwi. First, slice the ends off of a kiwi, then slide a spoon under the skin. Run it around the kiwi trying to keep it as close to the skin as possible, without wasting the flesh. Slowly slide the skin off, slice, and serve.

Coconut hack Taking out coconut flesh from the shell

Breaking a coconut shell might be easier for many people but taking out the hard coconut flesh from the shell is definitely not an easy job. However, this hack will make your life easier. You just need to place the broken coconut shell on the stove for two-three minutes. Let it cool, tap on the shell, and the coconut flesh will come off easily.

Potato peeling Peel potatoes without a peeler

If you do not have a potato peeler, then don't worry, this hack will save you from the struggle. You can peel a potato smoothly and in no time by just boiling them for a few minutes in water and then giving them an ice bath. This particular method is called blanching where the skin will separate from the potato smoothly.

Browning Use lemon or honey to save cut fruits from browning

Cut fruits tend to turn brown when left in the open. In order to prevent this, mix one part of honey with two parts of water and coat the cut fruit slices with this mixture. You can also use a mixture of lemon juice and water to prevent the cut fruits from browning. Honey and lemon slow down the oxidation process that causes discoloration.

Separating seeds Separate pomegranate seeds in a bowl of water

If you want to keep your clothes stain-free and avoid any mess while removing pomegranate arils, then this hack is perfect for you. Score the skin of the pomegranate with a knife around the center, cut it into halves and submerge the pomegranate in water. Rub the arils to release from the white membrane, drain the water from the fruit and serve.