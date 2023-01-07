India

Jammu and Kashmir: LeT proxy TRF issues fresh 'hit list'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan

Terrorist outfit issues fresh hit-list in Jammu and Kashmir

The Resistance Front (TRF), the terror outfit believed to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), reportedly released another 'hit list' in Kashmir on Saturday, India Today reported. It warned of terror attacks on people whose names appeared in the newly released list. Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned TRF on Thursday under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)

Why does this story matter?

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have seen increased targeted killings during the tail-end of 2021—some of them linked to TRF.

Most Kashmiri Pandits want to relocate to Jammu until the situation improves in Kashmir valley.

Almost 40 people, including security officials, have been killed due to the targeted attacks in 2022.

Official reports revealed 28 migrant workers have died in targeted attacks since 2017.

TRF threatening statement circulated on social media

"We don't have personal animosity with anybody irrespective of their religion or culture but once he or she tries to become a pawn of this Fascist regime is automatically a target of our bullets," said TRF's threatening statement circulated on social media. It also warned against what it termed as "collaborators, stooges", and those who advocate "illegal occupation of Fascists India regime as legitimate."

New threat issued by Pakistan’s Lashkar e Tayyiba’s frontal terror group TRF. India had banned and designated TRF as terror organisation two days ago under UAPA. pic.twitter.com/gRgpuNxyyo — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 7, 2023

MHA declared TRF as terrorist organization under UAPA

On Thursday, MHA declared TRF as a terrorist organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). TRF came into existence in 2019 and is linked to the banned organization LeT, per the ministry. Members of TRF have several cases registered against them including allegedly conspiring to kill innocent people and security forces in J&K, it added.

TRF involved in recruiting youth for terror activities, says Ministry

MHA claimed that TRF was recruiting youth through online mediums to promote terrorist activities. "It used to run propaganda regarding terrorist activities, recruitment of terrorists, infiltration, and smuggling of arms and drugs from Pakistan to J&K," its circular said. TRF was also involved in a "psychological operation on social media" to instigate the people of J&K to join terrorist organizations, it added.

Commander of TRF also declared terrorist

Sheikh Sajjad Gul, the TRF's commander, has also been designated a terrorist under UAPA, per reports. The government also designated Ajaz Ahmad Ahangar alias Abu Usman al-Kashmiri, who was born in Kashmir and recruited for terrorist groups such as the Islamic State (IS) in the country. Ahangar was the IS J&K's recruiting leader and has ties to various terrorist organizations, including Al Qaeda.