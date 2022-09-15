India

Kashmir: 'BJP agent' Azad gets threats from LeT-linked terrorist organization

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 15, 2022, 03:18 pm 2 min read

Azad has reportedly received threats from a terrorist organization linked to the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former Indian National Congress (INC) leader now treading an independent political path, has reportedly received threats from terrorist organizations in Jammu and Kashmir. The veteran politician has been threatened by terrorist bands linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), India Today reported. The report comes ahead of Azad's scheduled political rallies in the Valley. Here's all about the development.

Context Why does this story matter?

After a half-a-century-old association, Azad resigned from the Congress and relinquished its primary membership on August 26.

Earlier, he resigned as the chairman of two committees of the Congress's J&K unit within hours of his appointment.

As an independent player, Azad may now form political alliances with mainstream parties, or, despite his refusal, may also go with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Threat Who has threatened Azad?

As per reports, Azad has received threats from The Resistance Front (TRF), which is affiliated to the Pakistan-backed LeT. According to Firstpost, TRF issued threats to the leader on a social media platform and claimed that his entry into J&K politics after a revolt against INC is "part of a well thought out strategy by the BJP-run central government."

Meeting Azad met Amit Shah before quitting INC, claims TRF

Notably, the threat poster uploaded online claims that Azad chaired a closed-door meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Home Minister and BJP supremo Amit Shah. Further, TRF reportedly claimed that BJP is using displaced Kashmiri Pandits to further a political agenda. Azad's security has reportedly been increased after the threat, days before he begins his Kashmir tour.

Quote 'Azad is a political chameleon'

According to India Today, the poster calls Azad a "political chameleon" and says, "There is no loyalty in the heart of a traitor, only the false act of appearing trustworthy." TRF also claimed that Azad's interest in J&K politics was a "well-planned move".

Kashmiri Pandits 'Pandits working in tandem with Centre'

As per reports, TRF claimed that Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhatt, a revenue department clerk killed in Budgam earlier this year, was in touch with Doval. "Our intelligence wing detected the synergy of these two and we eliminated Bhatt. There are many people like Bhatt, who are working for the center by staying here. Soon they too will be found," TRF purportedly said.