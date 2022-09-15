Kashmir: 'BJP agent' Azad gets threats from LeT-linked terrorist organization
Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former Indian National Congress (INC) leader now treading an independent political path, has reportedly received threats from terrorist organizations in Jammu and Kashmir. The veteran politician has been threatened by terrorist bands linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), India Today reported. The report comes ahead of Azad's scheduled political rallies in the Valley. Here's all about the development.
- After a half-a-century-old association, Azad resigned from the Congress and relinquished its primary membership on August 26.
- Earlier, he resigned as the chairman of two committees of the Congress's J&K unit within hours of his appointment.
- As an independent player, Azad may now form political alliances with mainstream parties, or, despite his refusal, may also go with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
As per reports, Azad has received threats from The Resistance Front (TRF), which is affiliated to the Pakistan-backed LeT. According to Firstpost, TRF issued threats to the leader on a social media platform and claimed that his entry into J&K politics after a revolt against INC is "part of a well thought out strategy by the BJP-run central government."
Notably, the threat poster uploaded online claims that Azad chaired a closed-door meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Home Minister and BJP supremo Amit Shah. Further, TRF reportedly claimed that BJP is using displaced Kashmiri Pandits to further a political agenda. Azad's security has reportedly been increased after the threat, days before he begins his Kashmir tour.
According to India Today, the poster calls Azad a "political chameleon" and says, "There is no loyalty in the heart of a traitor, only the false act of appearing trustworthy." TRF also claimed that Azad's interest in J&K politics was a "well-planned move".
As per reports, TRF claimed that Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhatt, a revenue department clerk killed in Budgam earlier this year, was in touch with Doval. "Our intelligence wing detected the synergy of these two and we eliminated Bhatt. There are many people like Bhatt, who are working for the center by staying here. Soon they too will be found," TRF purportedly said.