Lakhimpur Kheri: Dalit sisters found hanging; family suspects rape, murder

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 15, 2022, 09:45 am 2 min read

Officials said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and details could be ascertained only after the results.

Two minor sisters hailing from the Dalit community were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The victims' mother claimed that three bike-borne men had abducted and raped the girls before killing them. The bereaved family and locals blocked a crossroad and staged a demonstration demanding justice. Police detained four persons in the matter on Thursday.

The region has witnessed similar crimes against women in the past.

In 2020, within two weeks three minor girls were raped and murdered in separate incidents in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In Badaun district in 2014, two Dalit sisters were found hanging, following which the CBI investigated allegations of gang-rape and murder.

In 2020, a Dalit woman was allegedly attacked and raped in Hathras.

#UPDATE | Uttar Pradesh: "Four accused in the matter have been taken into custody. Interrogation is underway," said Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh, Lakhimpur Kheri, after bodies of 2 girls were found hanging from a tree.



(File photo) https://t.co/QoNlxHFwYq pic.twitter.com/BZwMJm6BVE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2022

The incident occurred in Tamoli Purwa village under Nighasan police station. The victims were found hanging with a single scarf in a sugarcane field, around 500 meters from their house. One of the sisters' legs were almost touching the ground. IG Laxmi Singh and SP Sanjiv Suman reached the spot to pacify the agitators, assuring them of strict action.

निघासन पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र में 2 दलित बहनों को अगवा करने के बाद उनकी हत्या और उसके बाद पुलिस पर पिता का ये आरोप बेहद गंभीर है कि बिना पंचनामा और सहमति के उनका पोस्टमार्टम किया गया।



लखीमपुर में किसानों के बाद अब दलितों की हत्या ‘हाथरस की बेटी’ हत्याकांड की जघन्य पुनरावृत्ति है। pic.twitter.com/gFmea4bAUc — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 14, 2022

The mother said that the two girls, aged 15 and 17, were cutting fodder while she was inside a shack when three men arrived on motorcycles from the neighboring village. They dragged them to the sugarcane field nearby. When mother tried to resist, they kicked her down, reported Navbharat Times. The girls' clothes were intact with no injury marks except on necks, said police.

