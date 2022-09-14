India

Air India Express plane's engine catches fire at Muscat airport

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 14, 2022, 08:44 pm 3 min read

DGCA has launched an investigation into the incident.

Nearly 145 passengers and crew members were evacuated from an Air India Express flight heading for Kochi after one of its engines caught fire at Muscat airport in Oman. All passengers and crew members were safe, and no injuries were recorded, according to NDTV. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the incident.

Context Why does this story matter?

The domestic aviation market in India is now the third biggest in the world.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, it is anticipated that by 2024, the country would surpass the UK to become the third-largest air passenger market.

However, the recent instances are considered a setback for the expanding industry, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing businesses.

Details All passengers, crew members safe: Report

According to The India Express, the smoke and fire were noticed in engine number two of the AI Express Boeing 737-800 Muscat-Cochin flight during taxiing for take-off. "All on board, including six crew members and 145 passengers, including four infants, were evacuated safely on the taxiway as a precautionary measure and transported to the terminal building," it said quoting the official sources.

Twitter Post Watch video of the Air India Express flight on fire

Just in :



- Passengers evacuated via slides after smoke on Air India Express Muscat-Cochin flight IX-442, VT-AXZ.



- Passengers evacuated via slides after smoke on Air India Express Muscat-Cochin flight IX-442, VT-AXZ.



- There were 141 passengers plus 6 crew onboard and all are safe.

Probe DGCA to investigate the incident

According to a Kochi-based Air India Express spokesperson, some passengers received minor bruises when they deplaned on the slide, and one female passenger was brought to the medical facility. Meanwhile, the Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar told The Indian Express that the incident would be investigated, and necessary action will be taken.

Incidents Fifth such incident in two months

This is the fifth incident in two months in which an Indian airline's aircraft faced trouble. In July, three Indian planes were forced to detour to a foreign nation in less than two weeks due to technical issues. Similarly, an IndiGo flight from Jorhat to Kolkata was allegedly grounded when the plane ran off the runway prior to departure.

Survey Passengers criticize Indian airlines for bad service and conduct

A survey released by Bloomberg in May said air travelers were getting increasingly dissatisfied with Indian airlines' poor services and behavior. The report said that nearly 80% of the 15,000 airline customers polled by LocalCircles feel that Indian carriers are compromising passenger comfort. The survey also indicated that cutting corners on services by the airlines was happening in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details Homecoming for Air India

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India, which was recently taken over by Tata Sons. Notably, the Tatas set up Tata Airlines in 1932, which was renamed Air India in 1946. The government took the airline in 1953. Last year, the government sold Air India to a Tata Group subsidiary marking the return of AI to the Tatas after 69 years.