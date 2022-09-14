India

11 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in J&K's Poonch

Sep 14, 2022

A joint rescue operation by the police, Indian Army, and local villagers is currently underway.

In a horrifying incident, 11 people died and 27 were injured after a bus in Jammu and Kashmir plunged into a gorge. The bus, carrying about 36 passengers, met with an accident while on its way to Poonch on Wednesday. Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Accident Mini-bus meets with accident in J&K

As per reports, the accident which occurred near Brari Nallah in Sanjiwan village killed 11 bus occupants, while 27 sustained injuries. The mini-bus was going to Poonch from Gali Maidan when it reportedly plunged into a deep gorge. A joint rescue operation by the police, Indian Army, and local villagers is currently underway. The injured occupants have been shifted to a hospital in Mandi.

Jammu Kashmir | A mini-bus accident occurred in the Sawjian area of Poonch. Army's rescue operation is underway; 9 deaths reported, many injured shifted to a hospital in Mandi. Further details awaited: Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif pic.twitter.com/NMFhtuK5lj — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

Aaccident at sawjian #Poonch mandi today apparently 11 casualities reported until now while more than 24 seriously injured... Appeal @Spearcorps @NorthernComd_IA @manojsinha_ ji to arrange chopper for the seriously injured so that they can be given treatment well in time.. pic.twitter.com/ENOoTrCqtm — Ajaz Jan (@ajazjan) September 14, 2022

Reaction President Murmu, J&K LG Sinha offer condolences

Several leaders expressed grief over the incident. Offering his condolences to the bereaved families, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an ex gratia amount of Rs. 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased, and ordered the local administration to provide the "best possible treatment" to the injured. President Droupadi Murmu also offered her prayers to the bereaved families over the "distressing" incident.

The loss of lives due to an accident in Poonch is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 14, 2022

Taking to Twitter, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "Very sorry to hear about the tragic loss of lives in a bus accident in Poonch. May the souls of the departed rest in peace & may the injured make a swift recovery." People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said, "Shocked to hear about the unfortunate accident at Sawajian Mandi in Poonch."