COVID-19 guidelines extended till November 30. What's allowed, what's not?

The Centre's COVID-19 guidelines have been extended until November 30.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended the current guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic until November 30. Earlier, the rules were supposed to be in force till October 31. There are no fresh changes in the guidelines and strict lockdown will continue in all containment zones. Here is a refresher on what's allowed and what's not.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The extension of COVID-19 rules has come just ahead of the festive season. Experts and the government have repeatedly advised caution during the festive season citing the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases. People have been advised to avoid mass gatherings and unnecessary travel. In fact, the decline in the weekly number of infections has slowed in recent days, government data shows.

Details

Cinemas, parks to open with 50% capacity

All international travel, except flights that have been permitted by the central government, would remain shut. Activities that are allowed to go ahead in areas outside containment zones include cinemas, theaters, multiplexes, Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions, swimming pools used for the training of sportspersons, entertainment parks, and similar places. They can function with 50% of their seating capacity.

Schools

What about schools and coaching institutes?

States and union territories have been given a free hand to decide on the reopening of schools and coaching institutions in a phased manner. The decision is to be taken in consultation with the respective school and institution's management based on their assessment of the situation. However, online and distance learning shall continue to be the preferred method of teaching.

Situation

How is India's COVID-19 situation?

India's COVID-19 situation has improved following a devastating outbreak earlier this year. In the past 24 hours, the country recorded 16,156 new infections and 733 fatalities. The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.19%. India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 104 crore doses and more than 50% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.