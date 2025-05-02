Hania Aamir denies making a controversial statement on India-Pakistan conflict
What's the story
Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has come out in the open to deny having made a controversial statement about the recent ban on Pakistani artists in India.
The denial comes after a viral post falsely credited such remarks to her.
The post also alleged that Aamir had appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the restrictions on Pakistani artists and their Instagram accounts.
Clarification
'I did not make this statement...entirely fabricated'
Taking to Instagram, Aamir clarified, "Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me and is being widely circulated on social media. I want to address this directly: I did not make this statement, and I do not endorse or align with the words being linked to me. It is entirely fabricated and misrepresents who I am and what I believe."
Response
'Pain like this is real, it deserves empathy, not politicization'
Aamir also extended her condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.
She said, "My heart goes out to the innocent lives lost and the families affected by the recent tragedy. Pain like this is real, and it deserves empathy, not politicization."
"In times like these, it's easy to let emotions cloud our judgment, but we must remember: the actions of extremists do not represent an entire nation or its people."
Twitter Post
Aamir's Instagram Story
Hania Aamir/Amir on instagram issued a public statement over fake statements that are being posted on social media platforms using her name/pretending to be her! pic.twitter.com/F04d9yXvwS— resplay era 🤸🏻♀️ (@rayainalif) May 1, 2025
Restrictions
'Account not available' message for blocked Pakistani accounts
Aamir's Instagram account and those of other Pakistani celebrities have been blocked in India after the Pahalgam terror attack.
From India, when users try accessing the accounts, they see an "Account not available" message.
Along with Aamir and Mahira Khan, other celebrities affected include Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Iqra Aziz, Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas, and Momina Mustehsan, among others.