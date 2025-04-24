Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Mawra Hocane condemn Pahalgam terror attack
What's the story
The recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam has been widely condemned by Pakistani celebrities, including the likes of Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, and Mawra Hocane.
The attack, which killed at least 26 people, took place on Tuesday when terrorists opened fire on tourists in Baisaran.
"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident," Khan wrote on Instagram.
Timing
Khan was to make his Indian film comeback soon
Notably, Khan's message comes amid the controversy surrounding his upcoming film Abir Gulaal.
Co-starring Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, this film was supposed to mark Khan's return to Indian cinema.
While the film courted resistance from certain sections ever since its announcement, after the horrible terror attack, Indian theaters are now reportedly wary of screening this movie.
Calls have been raised to officially ban Pakistani actors, singers, and artists from working in the country.
Aamir's message
'Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us...'
Meanwhile, Aamir was one of the first Pakistani celebrities to react to the incident.
She wrote on Instagram Stories, "Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one."
"When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language."
Other reactions
Farhan Saeed, Usama Khan also expressed condolences
Sanam Teri Kasam actor Hocane also paid condolences, saying, "My deepest condolences to the affected families... An act of terrorism against one is terrorism against all... What's happening to the world?"
Pakistani singer Farhan Saeed posted, "Heartfelt condolences for Pahalgam victims and their families."
Actor Usama Khan also shared his thoughts on X, "Terrorism is condemnable, regardless of where it occurs, whether in Pakistan, India, or anywhere else. We should stand against such senseless violence."
Attack overview
Following the terror attack, India has suspended Indus Water Treaty
The Tuesday afternoon attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran was one of the deadliest terror incidents in Kashmir.
Following the tragedy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the attack site and vowed that the perpetrators of this heinous act would be brought to justice.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to assess the situation. Following this meeting, India announced tough measures against Pakistan, one of which was suspending the Indus Water Treaty.