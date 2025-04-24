What's the story

The recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam has been widely condemned by Pakistani celebrities, including the likes of Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, and Mawra Hocane.

The attack, which killed at least 26 people, took place on Tuesday when terrorists opened fire on tourists in Baisaran.

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident," Khan wrote on Instagram.