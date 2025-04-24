Badshah postpones music launch after Pahalgam attack
What's the story
In solidarity with the nation, acclaimed rapper Badshah has decided to postpone his upcoming music release after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.
The unfortunate incident killed 28 and injured many. This has sparked outrage and grief all over India.
Badshah took to Instagram to offer condolences and announced the postponement of his music release as a mark of respect for the victims of the attack.
Public response
Badshah's heartfelt message resonated with fans
In his Instagram Story, Badshah shared a black screen with a powerful message which said: "Our hearts are shaken at the heartbreaking attack on civilians in Pahalgam. We stand in deep solidarity with the families affected."
He added, "As a mark of respect, and in acknowledgment of the gravity of this moment, we have decided to shift our release till further notice."
Many praised the artist for his sensitivity and sense of responsibility during a period of national mourning.
US tour
Badshah recently announced US tour dates
Earlier this month, Badshah also announced the US dates for his The Unfinished Tour.
This tour, which replaces the postponed The Paagal US Tour 2024, allows fans to experience the full show as originally planned.
Kicking off in September 2025, the tour will hit cities like Virginia, New Jersey, and Chicago.
Fans can expect over 30 tracks, including hits like Jugnu and Paani Paani, alongside new hits from his recent EP.