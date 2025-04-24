Akshay Kumar to lead all future 'Kesari' franchise films
Karan Singh Tyagi, director of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, has confirmed that Akshay Kumar will continue to lead all future films in the Kesari franchise.
So far, the R Madhavan and Ananya Panday-starrer courtroom drama has collected ₹42.2 cr at the Indian box office, reports Sacnilk.
The title for the film was Kumar's suggestion himself, Tyagi revealed in an interview with News18 Showsha.
Franchise expansion
'There will be a hundred percent more installments'
Tyagi confirmed Kumar will be at the helm of every film in this expanding series.
"With the title, we're taking the mantle forward. There will be several such stories that will bring forth more unsung heroes to the audience. There will be a hundred percent more installments and films in this franchise. And Akshay will spearhead them all," he shared.
The first film in the franchise, released in 2019, also starred Kumar and narrated the Battle of Saragarhi.
Directorial debut
'Kesari Chapter 2' marks Tyagi's directorial debut
Kesari Chapter 2 also marks Tyagi's directorial debut.
Despite being nervous initially, he found solace in working with veterans like Kumar and Madhavan.
"They put me at ease. I was nervous initially, but they're such wonderful actors and people that they never let that pressure get to me," Tyagi shared.
The film revolves around the life of C Sankaran Nair, who took the British Raj to court after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.