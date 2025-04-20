Guess how much Akshay Kumar charged for 'Kesari 2'
What's the story
Having made a name for himself with patriotic films, Akshay Kumar has returned to the genre powerfully with Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.
The movie, which hit theaters on Friday, is set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.
How much did Kumar charge for his role?
Per Siasat, the actor's remuneration is generally between ₹60-145 crore, and his fee for Kesari 2 is likely in the same range.
Profit-sharing
Kumar's profit-sharing model: A departure from traditional fees
However, it's important to note that Kumar often opts for a profit-sharing model over traditional fees for his films.
The actor confirmed the same during his appearance at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, adding, "If we sign a film today, we don't charge anything; we just take a stake."
"If it works, we get a share in the profit, but if it doesn't, we don't get any money."
Future ventures
Kumar's recent fee and upcoming projects
In his last film, Sky Force, Kumar reportedly charged around ₹70 crore, per News18.
Last year, Financial Express reported that he was paid ₹80 crore for his lead role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
After Kesari 2, the actor has several projects lined up, including Welcome to the Jungle, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Hera Pheri 3, and Bhoot Bangla.