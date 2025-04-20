What's the story

Having made a name for himself with patriotic films, Akshay Kumar has returned to the genre powerfully with Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

The movie, which hit theaters on Friday, is set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

How much did Kumar charge for his role?

Per Siasat, the actor's remuneration is generally between ₹60-145 crore, and his fee for Kesari 2 is likely in the same range.