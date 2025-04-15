Broken leg rests, no wheelchair: Vir Das slams Air India
What's the story
Comedian-actor Vir Das has slammed Air India for not providing a wheelchair facility for his injured wife.
Despite booking a premium service and pre-scheduling support for their flight to Delhi, Das's wife was left unattended on arrival.
Das narrated the ordeal on social media, detailing the lack of support and a two-hour delay.
After his post went viral, the airline assured to investigate the incident.
Details
Das wrote a detailed post explaining his problems
In a post on X/Twitter, Das criticized Air India for their "painful" service despite being a "lifetime loyalist."
He and his wife, who has a healing foot fracture, booked a Pranaam service and a wheelchair for their flight to Delhi, paying ₹50,000 per seat.
However, they were greeted by broken leg rests, a stuck reclined seat, and a tray table that didn't work.
Frustration
Das had to push his wife through the airport
After landing in Delhi, Das expected the pre-booked wheelchair to be ready—but it wasn't.
The cabin crew gave "clueless" looks when asked for help, and a ground staff member simply shrugged.
His injured wife had to climb down the stepladder herself. At the terminal, wheelchairs were lying around, but no attendants.
Das had to grab one and push her to the parking area. "One of your wheelchairs is on the second floor. Do claim it," he added sarcastically.
Twitter Post
Dear @airindia Please reclaim your wheelchair. I’m a lifetime loyalist. I believe you’ve got the nicest cabin crew in the sky, this post pains me to write. My wife and I book Pranaam and a wheelchair because she’s got a foot fracture that’s still healing. We’re flying to delhi.…— Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 14, 2025
Investigation
The airline's response to Das's complaint
In response to Das's complaint, the airline has promised to investigate the incident. They asked him to share his booking details via DM to investigate the issue.
Quoting the airline's reply, Das bluntly wrote, "AI816. Get your wheelchair, bro."
Despite the airline's commitment to look into the matter, many are left questioning how such an oversight could occur, especially for a premium service.
Twitter Post
Dear Mr. Das, we understand and empathize with the experience. Please share us the booking details via DM for us to look into this on priority.— Air India (@airindia) April 14, 2025