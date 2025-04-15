Ilaiyaraaja sues 'Good Bad Ugly' makers over copyright infringement
What's the story
Renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja has filed a complaint against the producers of the recently released Tamil film Good Bad Ugly.
The composer accused them of using his original compositions in the Ajith Kumar-led film without obtaining his approval.
In a notice to the makers, he alleged that his songs, Otha Rubayum Tharen from Nattupura Pattu, Ilamai Idho Idho from Sakalakala Vallavan, and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi from Vikram, were used without his consent.
Compensation
Ilaiyaraaja seeks ₹5 crore in damages
Terming this unauthorized use of his music as a violation of his copyright, Ilaiyaraaja has asked for a compensation of ₹5 crore from the Good Bad Ugly producers.
The notice reads, "Such actions constitute unauthorised use, appropriation and a clear infringement of our client's copyright and moral rights."
"You may also please take note that he has never accorded any permission or consent, either express or implied, for using/altering/distorting/changing the form of the musical work used."
Notice details
Ilaiyaraaja's notice demanded removal of his songs
Ilaiyaraaja's notice also demanded the removal of the altered versions of his songs from all platforms.
The notice adds, "Remove the altered versions of the songs Otha Rubayum Tharen from Nattupura Pattu, the song Ilamai Idho Idho from Sakalakala Vallavan, and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi from Vikram and all platforms where they are published or performed; tender an unconditional apology."
Film details
'Good Bad Ugly' plot and box office success
Good Bad Ugly narrates the tale of a brave gangster, AK, essayed by Kumar, who wants to move past his violent history and start a new life with his family.
Despite his efforts to live a peaceful life, his past keeps coming back to haunt him.
The movie has been a commercial success, having crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the Indian box office.
After its theatrical run, it will stream on Netflix.