Renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja has filed a complaint against the producers of the recently released Tamil film Good Bad Ugly.

The composer accused them of using his original compositions in the Ajith Kumar-led film without obtaining his approval.

In a notice to the makers, he alleged that his songs, Otha Rubayum Tharen from Nattupura Pattu, Ilamai Idho Idho from Sakalakala Vallavan, and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi from Vikram, were used without his consent.