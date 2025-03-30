What's the story

Malayalam actor Mohanlal has apologized for the "distress" caused by his latest film, L2: Empuraan.

Released on Thursday, the movie has been at the center of controversy over its references to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In a statement shared on social media, Mohanlal said certain political and social themes introduced in the film have caused distress to many viewers, noting how they didn't intend to hurt anyone.

Here's what happened.