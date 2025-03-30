Mohanlal apologizes for 'distress' caused by 'Empuraan' controversy
What's the story
Malayalam actor Mohanlal has apologized for the "distress" caused by his latest film, L2: Empuraan.
Released on Thursday, the movie has been at the center of controversy over its references to the 2002 Gujarat riots.
In a statement shared on social media, Mohanlal said certain political and social themes introduced in the film have caused distress to many viewers, noting how they didn't intend to hurt anyone.
Here's what happened.
Apology
'I and the 'Empuraan' team are sincerely sorry...'
The actor's statement on Facebook read, "As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films are hostile to any political movement, ideology or religious sect. Therefore, I and the Empuraan team are sincerely sorry for the distress caused to my loved ones."
"We have decided together to remove such themes from the film," he added, without specifying which scenes will be removed.
Box office
'Empuraan' garnered significant box office success despite controversy
Despite the controversy over its references to the Gujarat riots, Empuraan has been doing well at the box office. Co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and Manju Warrier, the film reportedly collected ₹86cr globally in just two days.
Earlier, the film's producer Gokulam Gopalan had announced 17 cuts would be made to the movie and its new version would be released in theaters next week.
Support
Kerala CM supported 'Empuraan' team's freedom of expression
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also attended a screening of Empuraan recently and extended support to the film's team.
He stressed that "freedom of expression must be protected at all costs."
In a long note, he wrote, "In a democratic society, the freedom of expression of a citizen must be protected. Violent calls to destroy and ban artwork and artists are the latest manifestations of fascist attitudes. They are a violation of democratic rights."
Reactions
Political reactions to 'Empuraan' controversy
The controversy over Empuraan has evoked mixed political reactions. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he was disappointed with the film and wouldn't watch it.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader VD Satheesan threw his weight behind the film's makers, accusing the right wing of distorting history.
Directed by Sukumaran, Empuraan has stirred a fierce debate online.