Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohanlal's directorial debut, 'Barroz', is set to be a 3D-only release to maintain its visual quality and technical finesse.

The film, a period fantasy for children, will not be converted to 2D as it could downgrade the film's quality.

Mohanlal, who also stars in the movie, describes it as a high-quality 3D film exploring emotions like love, integrity, and commitment.

'Barroz' releases on December 25

'Barroz': Why Mohanlal's directorial debut is going 3D-only

By Tanvi Gupta 06:55 pm Nov 28, 202406:55 pm

What's the story Renowned Malayalam actor Mohanlal will make his directorial debut with Barroz, which will hit the theaters on December 25 in a grand manner. In a first, the film will be released only in a 3D format. This is because Barroz was shot entirely in 3D, unlike many big-budget films which are first shot in 2D and later converted to 3D. Why is releasing in 2D not an option for the team?

Quality concerns

'Barroz' team believes 2D conversion would downgrade the film

The decision to release Barroz only in 3D is supported by the fact that converting it into 2D for some screens would majorly downgrade the film. The team fears that such a conversion could adversely impact the visual quality and technical finesse of this period fantasy children's film. Hence, audiences will only be able to experience Barroz in its original 3D avatar on regular and IMAX screens.

Director's insight

Mohanlal's vision for 'Barroz' as a quality 3D film

In a recent interview, Mohanlal confirmed that Barroz is a period fantasy film made especially for kids. He said he wanted to make a high-quality 3D film for kids, adding that the genre isn't explored much in the industry. The actor-director, who also stars in the film, called Barroz a deeply layered movie exploring various emotions including love, integrity, and commitment.