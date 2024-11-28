Summarize Simplifying... In short The release of Siddharth's romantic comedy, 'Miss You', has been delayed due to anticipated heavy rains in Tamil Nadu.

The film, directed by N Rajasekar and produced by Samuel Mathew, features a unique love story and a mix of humor and romance.

What's the story The much-anticipated romantic comedy Miss You, starring Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath in the lead, has been delayed due to impending cyclone warnings in Tamil Nadu. The film was initially scheduled for release on Thursday (November 29). However, the actor recently announced on his Instagram Stories that the premiere has been postponed due to predicted heavy rains across the state. The new release date is yet to be announced.

'Miss You' team prioritizes audience safety

The official press release shared by Siddharth read, "This is to inform that the release of the film, Miss You, has been postponed. This decision was made considering the heavy rains predicted across Tamil Nadu in the coming days." The statement further stressed that a new release date will be announced soon and reassured fans that their safety and convenience are paramount to the filmmakers.

'Miss You' marks Siddharth's return to romantic comedy

Directed by N Rajasekar and produced by Samuel Mathew, under 7 Miles Per Second Productions, Miss You stars Siddharth along with the supporting cast includes Bala Saravanan, Lollu Sabha Maran, Sastika Rajendran, and Karunakaran. The film tells a unique and emotional love story of Vasu (Siddharth) and Subbulakshmi (Ranganath). With music by Ghibran and cinematography by KG Venkatesh, the film promises a mix of humor, romance, and heartwarming moments.

Speculations about the new release date for 'Miss You'

While the new release date for Miss You remains unconfirmed, there's speculation that it could be mid-December. This timing could help avoid a box office clash with Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is scheduled to release on December 5. Meanwhile, Siddharth has also been working on other exciting projects including The Test and a collaboration with Maaveeran producer Arun Viswa.