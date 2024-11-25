Summarize Simplifying... In short Over the weekend, 'The Sabarmati Report' saw a significant rise in box office earnings, reaching a total of ₹18.6cr by Day-10. Despite being a small-budget film, it outperformed 'Singham Again', which saw a drop in its fourth week.

However, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' continues to lead the box office, surpassing both films with a total collection of ₹243.6cr. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

'The Sabarmati Report' outperforms 'Singham Again'; earns ₹18.6cr by Day-10

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:25 am Nov 25, 202410:25 am

What's the story The Sabarmati Report, a film featuring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra, has received a major boost at the box office. On Sunday (November 24), the movie collected ₹3.1cr, beating Singham Again's earnings. Although it was released later than its competitors Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 15, The Sabarmati Report has been holding its own owing to positive word-of-mouth reviews.

Weekend earnings

'The Sabarmati Report' witnessed weekend surge in collections

Over the weekend, The Sabarmati Report witnessed a major spike in its box office numbers. On Saturday (November 23), the film's earnings spiked by nearly 85%, earning ₹2.6cr. The upward trend continued into Sunday (Day 10) with a further increase to ₹3.1cr. Till now, The Sabarmati Report's total collection stands at ₹18.6cr, according to Sacnilk's report.

Box office competition

'The Sabarmati Report' outperformed 'Singham Again' despite limited release

Despite stiff competition from previous Diwali releases such as Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, The Sabarmati Report has outdone the Ajay Devgn-starrer in terms of daily box office numbers. This is particularly impressive considering that The Sabarmati Report was a small-budget film that was released on around 600 screens. Meanwhile, Singham Again witnessed a drop in its fourth week at the box office, earning just ₹1.9cr on Sunday.

Ongoing dominance

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' continues to dominate the box office

Despite The Sabarmati Report's success, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to dominate the box office. On Sunday, it outperformed both Singham Again and The Sabarmati Report by earning ₹3.4cr on its 24th day of release. So far, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has raked in a total collection of ₹243.6cr.