'The Sabarmati Report' outperforms 'Singham Again'; earns ₹18.6cr by Day-10
The Sabarmati Report, a film featuring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra, has received a major boost at the box office. On Sunday (November 24), the movie collected ₹3.1cr, beating Singham Again's earnings. Although it was released later than its competitors Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 15, The Sabarmati Report has been holding its own owing to positive word-of-mouth reviews.
'The Sabarmati Report' witnessed weekend surge in collections
Over the weekend, The Sabarmati Report witnessed a major spike in its box office numbers. On Saturday (November 23), the film's earnings spiked by nearly 85%, earning ₹2.6cr. The upward trend continued into Sunday (Day 10) with a further increase to ₹3.1cr. Till now, The Sabarmati Report's total collection stands at ₹18.6cr, according to Sacnilk's report.
'The Sabarmati Report' outperformed 'Singham Again' despite limited release
Despite stiff competition from previous Diwali releases such as Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, The Sabarmati Report has outdone the Ajay Devgn-starrer in terms of daily box office numbers. This is particularly impressive considering that The Sabarmati Report was a small-budget film that was released on around 600 screens. Meanwhile, Singham Again witnessed a drop in its fourth week at the box office, earning just ₹1.9cr on Sunday.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' continues to dominate the box office
Despite The Sabarmati Report's success, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to dominate the box office. On Sunday, it outperformed both Singham Again and The Sabarmati Report by earning ₹3.4cr on its 24th day of release. So far, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has raked in a total collection of ₹243.6cr.