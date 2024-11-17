Summarize Simplifying... In short "Singham Again", featuring stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, is nearing the ₹230cr mark after 16 days.

The film, which will soon stream on Amazon Prime, also includes a cameo by Salman Khan.

Director Shetty hinted at a standalone film with Padukone and clarified that Salman Khan's character, Chulbul, will not be part of the Cop Universe.

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' maintains momentum; nears ₹230cr mark after 16 days

By Isha Sharma 12:43 pm Nov 17, 2024

What's the story Rohit Shetty's latest cop drama, Singham Again, continues to hold a steady pace at the box office. On Saturday, the film collected ₹3.25cr, taking its total collection to an impressive ₹226.5cr after 16 days of release. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, it is the third movie in the Singham franchise and a part of Shetty's Cop Universe.

Cast highlights

'Singham Again' features star-studded cast and special appearances

Singham Again has an ensemble cast starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles as Sooryavanshi and Simmba respectively. The film also has a cameo by Salman Khan as Chulbul Panday, while Arjun Kapoor plays the main antagonist. After completing its theatrical run, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video. It was released on November 1.

Khan's future in Cop Universe

Will Khan be a part of the Cop Universe?

Speaking to India Today about his future collaboration with Khan, Shetty said, "We were creating our own characters, and they were coming into each other's stories. That's how we created a universe. But these are two IPs (intellectual properties) that have never met." "Chulbul is not in the universe, nor is Singham going there. It will be two IPs and two universes meeting for one individual film." A standalone film starring Padukone is also on the cards.