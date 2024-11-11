Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'KA' is on a roll, raking in ₹23.35 crore in just 11 days, with a significant boost in earnings on the second Saturday.

'KA' maintains momentum; collects ₹23.35 crore in 11 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:09 am Nov 11, 202410:09 am

What's the story Telugu film KA (2024), directed by Sandeep and produced by Srichakraas Entertainment and KA Productions, has continued its steady run at the box office. After 11 days in theaters, the film's net collection in India stands at an estimated ₹23.35 crore. On its 11th day alone, it added around ₹1.75 crore to its total earnings.

Weekend boost

'KA' witnessed a significant surge on 2nd Saturday

The film saw a huge spike in its earnings on the second Saturday (Day 10), collecting ₹1.75 crore, a whopping 94.44% more than the previous day. The momentum continued into the next day with early estimates suggesting the same earnings for Day 11. KA's first-week collection was ₹18.95 crore, which forms the bulk of its current total earnings.

Occupancy rate

'KA' recorded 33.57% Telugu occupancy on Sunday

On Sunday, November 10, 2024, KA registered an overall Telugu occupancy of 33.57%. The film witnessed its best occupancy during the evening shows at 45.36%, followed by afternoon shows at 37.56%. Morning and night shows saw lower occupancies of 22.21% and 29.14% respectively.

Regional performance

'KA' enjoyed high occupancy in Chennai and Hyderabad

In terms of regional performance, KA had a high occupancy in Chennai with an impressive 60% rate. Hyderabad was not far behind at 35.75%. Other regions like Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Warangal, Guntur, Vizag-Visakhapatnam also added to the film's overall occupancy. Notably, evening shows were especially popular across all regions.