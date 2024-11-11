'KA' maintains momentum; collects ₹23.35 crore in 11 days
Telugu film KA (2024), directed by Sandeep and produced by Srichakraas Entertainment and KA Productions, has continued its steady run at the box office. After 11 days in theaters, the film's net collection in India stands at an estimated ₹23.35 crore. On its 11th day alone, it added around ₹1.75 crore to its total earnings.
'KA' witnessed a significant surge on 2nd Saturday
The film saw a huge spike in its earnings on the second Saturday (Day 10), collecting ₹1.75 crore, a whopping 94.44% more than the previous day. The momentum continued into the next day with early estimates suggesting the same earnings for Day 11. KA's first-week collection was ₹18.95 crore, which forms the bulk of its current total earnings.
'KA' recorded 33.57% Telugu occupancy on Sunday
On Sunday, November 10, 2024, KA registered an overall Telugu occupancy of 33.57%. The film witnessed its best occupancy during the evening shows at 45.36%, followed by afternoon shows at 37.56%. Morning and night shows saw lower occupancies of 22.21% and 29.14% respectively.
'KA' enjoyed high occupancy in Chennai and Hyderabad
In terms of regional performance, KA had a high occupancy in Chennai with an impressive 60% rate. Hyderabad was not far behind at 35.75%. Other regions like Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Warangal, Guntur, Vizag-Visakhapatnam also added to the film's overall occupancy. Notably, evening shows were especially popular across all regions.