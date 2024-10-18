Summarize Simplifying... In short Rishab Shetty, recent National Award winner for his role in 'Kantara', is set to star in the sequel to the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024, 'Hanu-Man'.

The sequel, 'Jai Hanuman', will continue the story of a young man who gains Lord Hanuman's strength from a mythical gem.

What's the story National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty is reportedly set to play the lead role in Prasanth Varma's upcoming film, Jai Hanuman. Telugu portal Aakashavaani shared the news on their official X handle, adding that Shetty is "most likely" to take on this role. Mythri Movie Makers are expected to produce the film. However, there has been no confirmation from either party involved yet.

Sequel details

'Jai Hanuman' is the sequel to Varma's successful 'Hanu-Man'

Jai Hanuman is the much-awaited sequel to Varma's blockbuster hit, Hanu-Man. The original, which was released earlier this year, was a massive hit and became the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024 with over ₹300 crore in box office collections. It starred Teja Sajja as a superhero and is a part of Varma's Cinematic Universe (PVCU), which delves into different superhero characters from mythology in standalone films.

Plot continuation

'Jai Hanuman' to continue the story of 'Hanu-Man'

The sequel, Jai Hanuman, will reportedly pick up the story of Hanumanthu from the original film. In Hanu-Man, this young man stumbles upon a powerful gem from Hindu mythology that gives him Lord Hanuman's strength. The movie ended on a note hinting at a possible sequel, which is now likely to be fulfilled with Shetty in the lead role.

Ongoing work

Shetty's current projects and Varma's casting plans

Shetty, who recently bagged a National Award for his role in Kantara, is busy working on the prequel. Meanwhile, Jai Hanuman aside, Varma is also directing a yet-to-be-titled film on Lord Indra with debutant Mokshagna Teja. In an interview, Varma explained why he chose Mokshagna. He said, "I had no other choice due to the kind of relationship I have with Balakrishna Garu. It's a more personal decision than a professional one." Mokshagna is veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's son.