By Tanvi Gupta 02:16 pm Jul 28, 202402:16 pm

What's the story Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas is working with renowned filmmaker Maruthi on The Raja Saab. The makers have announced that a glimpse of the film, known as the "Fan India Glimpse," will be unveiled on Monday at 5:03pm. Alongside this announcement, a new poster featuring Prabhas in a stylish look was released. The caption on the poster reads, "Vare Vare Vare Vare Vachesadu Raja Saab. The beloved darling we all cherish is coming back..."

Fresh off the success of his recent blockbuster, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is generating significant buzz with The Raja Saab. The newly released poster features Prabhas in a stylish look, donning a maroon jacket and sunglasses while leaning toward a vintage car adorned with flowers. The film's cinematography will be handled by Karthik Palani of Varisu fame. The music is helmed by Thaman S and VFX is led by Kamal Kannan.

The Raja Saab is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad. The film is a joint venture between People Media Factory and GSK Media. Described as a "grand romantic horror entertainer," the film makes extensive use of VFX. Prabhas will be seen sporting a thick beard and long hair in this fun-filled flick. Actor Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are expected to play the lead female roles, marking their first collaboration with Prabhas.

The Raja Saab is scheduled for an early 2025 release and will be available in multiple languages. While other details about the film are still under wraps, fans are hopeful that the plot will be revealed with the release of the first glimpse on Monday. In addition to The Raja Saab, Prabhas is also set to work with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on an action movie titled Spirit, where he might portray a cop.