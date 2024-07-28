In short Simplifying... In short JioCinema has unveiled the motion poster for its upcoming detective series, 'Shekhar Home', inspired by Sherlock Holmes and featuring Kay Kay Menon in the lead role.

The cast also includes Ranvir Shorey, expected to play Dr. John Watson, along with Rasika Dugal, Kirti Kulhari, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

The release date is yet to be announced.

'Shekhar Home': JioCinema unveils motion-poster of Kay Kay's Sherlock-inspired series

By Isha Sharma 02:08 pm Jul 28, 202402:08 pm

What's the story Acclaimed Tollywood director Srijit Mukherji is set to introduce a new detective series to the Hindi entertainment industry, drawing inspiration from the legendary character Sherlock Holmes. The series will feature actor Kay Kay Menon in the lead role as Shekhar Home. The first look and motion poster of the namesake series was released by JioCinema on Sunday, showcasing Menon in classic detective attire reminiscent of Holmes.

Poster release

First look raises intrigue about the upcoming series

The motion poster of the series presents Menon's look as a jigsaw puzzle, symbolizing the detective's knack for solving mysteries. Earlier, Mukherji shared the first poster on his social media profile with a cryptic message: "Piece it together and you'll realize HE is the only one who can solve all mysteries." JioCinema is yet to announce the release date. To note, previously, there have been numerous on-screen adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous character.

Cast reveal

Cast details of Mukherji's upcoming detective series unveiled

Actor Ranvir Shorey is expected to portray Dr John Watson, Holmes's trusted associate. The series will also feature performances by Rasika Dugal, Kirti Kulhari, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in significant roles. As for leading actors' recent projects, Menon was recently a part of The Railway Men and will soon be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny. Shorey, meanwhile, is currently a participant in Bigg Boss OTT 3.