Inside Ram Charan's wife Upasana's baby shower

Apr 05, 2023

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child together

After giving multiple appearances at events and shows in the US, including the Oscars, in March, actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela held a close-knit baby shower ceremony recently. The function was reportedly held in Dubai, a video montage of which was shared by Kamineni Konidela on her Instagram handle. Here is everything to know about their baby shower.

Why does this story matter?

The RRR actor got married to Kamineni Konidela in June 2012. It is after a decade of their marriage that the couple is expecting their first child together. The announcement of Kamineni Konidela 's pregnancy came last year in December.

While Charan is Tollywood's Mega Powerstar, Kamineni Konidela is also a well-established entrepreneur. The two are one of the most popular Indian celebrity couples.

A white-themed baby shower for mommy-to-be

In the pictures and video shared by Kamineni Konidela on her social media, she gave a glimpse into the celebrations. The baby shower was held at the beachside with the venue decked in white. Matching the theme, Charan and Kamineni Konidela also donned white clothes. A glimpse of a three-tier cake with teddies on it was also shared in the video.

Here are some glimpses from the baby shower

Kamineni Konidela on her pregnancy

In a recent interview, Kamineni Konidela opened up about having a baby after 10 years of their marriage. She said that the societal pressure about having a baby didn't bother them. "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to," she told Humans of Bombay.

Charan to play a cameo in Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ'

Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will feature Charan in a cameo in the song Yentamma which was released on Tuesday. The song has reportedly been shot on the sets of Acharya, which was released in 2022. Khan, who shares a close friendship with Charan's actor-father Chiranjeevi, also played a cameo in the latter's 2022 film, GodFather.