Ravi Teja's 'Ravanasura' theme song out; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 05, 2023, 05:13 pm 1 min read

Ravi Teja is a bonafide superstar of Telugu cinema and the actor is on a roll. He is having a good year and now he is gearing up for his upcoming film Ravanasura. The film is releasing this Friday and now the makers have released the much-awaited Ravanasura theme song. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film.

More about the upcoming film

The theme song is catchy and exudes the flavor of the film which is a psychological thriller. The movie is helmed by Sudheer Verma and is written by Srikanth Vissa. The Mass Maharaja is set to rule at the Telugu box office. The cast includes Daksha Nagarkar, Faria Abdullah, Pujita Ponnada, Megha Akash, and Sushanth Anumolu, among others.

