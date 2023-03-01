Entertainment

Anushka Shetty announces her next project, 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty'

Anushka Shetty announces her next project, 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 01, 2023, 05:10 pm 1 min read

Anushka Shetty has announced her next project

Telugu actor Anushka Shetty has announced her upcoming project with comedian-turned-actor Naveen Polishetty. The project has been titled Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty and the Bahubali actor announced that it will be released in the summer of 2023. Polishetty is a breakout star who started off his career starring in YouTube sketches, especially the ones by All India Bakchod (AIB).

Everything we know about the upcoming film

Shetty and Polishetty were supposed to collaborate and the latter hinted the same on Instagram on Tuesday. Reportedly, the film revolves around a 40-year-old woman falling in love with a boy who is in his 20s. The project is helmed by Mahesh Babu P and bankrolled by Vamsi-Pramod under the UV Creations banner. It will release in four Indian languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Twitter Post